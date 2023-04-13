Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

