BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $662.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.92.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BLK opened at $665.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.03. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
