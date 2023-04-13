Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.71%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -16.06 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.17 billion -$5.72 million -6.31

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

