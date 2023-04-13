Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,280,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,547.25 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,677.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,512.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.