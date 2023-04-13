Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.0% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 241,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

