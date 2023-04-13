Brokerages Set AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price at $153.00

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Handelsbanken cut AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
SKFRY opened at $19.09 on Monday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.
