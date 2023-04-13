Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of APP opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

