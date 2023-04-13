Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $584.26

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ELV stock opened at $492.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,420,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

