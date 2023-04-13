Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $107.80

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Entegris stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

