Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $75.50

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 920.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period.

Freshpet stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.96. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

