Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) PT at $359.00

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total value of $1,215,405.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT opened at $320.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.76. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.