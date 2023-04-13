Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target at $38.82

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.82.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IP opened at $36.47 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

