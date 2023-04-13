Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $13.49

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 278,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,762,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NEX opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

