Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Target Price at $30.30

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.05 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

