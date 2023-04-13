Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $132.38

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $130.21 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after acquiring an additional 952,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

