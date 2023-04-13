Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $204.45

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.45.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $167.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

