Brokers Offer Predictions for Wayfair Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($9.04) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE W opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,062. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

