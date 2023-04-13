BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

DOOO stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.26. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

