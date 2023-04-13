Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,795 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.