Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.