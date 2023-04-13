Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

