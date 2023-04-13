Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

