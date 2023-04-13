Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

