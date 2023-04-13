Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TXO Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TXO Energy Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TXO opened at $23.56 on Thursday. TXO Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

