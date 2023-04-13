Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

