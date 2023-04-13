Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $122,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:COF opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

