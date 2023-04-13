Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $518,334,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

