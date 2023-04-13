CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

