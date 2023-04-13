Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

