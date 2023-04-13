Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Issue $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $16.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. National Pension Service grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

