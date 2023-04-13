CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

