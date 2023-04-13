CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.