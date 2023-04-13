CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
See Also
