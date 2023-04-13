Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.