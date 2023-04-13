Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) vs. PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Financial Analysis

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and PNM Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.60 billion N/A $704.76 million $0.69 10.32 PNM Resources $2.25 billion 1.86 $170.06 million $1.97 24.76

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 10.65% 3.21% 1.35% PNM Resources 7.55% 10.46% 2.58%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. PNM Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and PNM Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 2 0 3.00 PNM Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 883.15%. PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $49.15, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than PNM Resources.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

