Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of CHK opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

