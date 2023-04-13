Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.20. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

