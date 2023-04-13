China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $486.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

