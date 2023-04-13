China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $141,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 961,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 639,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after buying an additional 311,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 256,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 183,278 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

