Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Churchill China Stock Up 3.0 %
CHH opened at GBX 1,277 ($15.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,261.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,263.73. The stock has a market cap of £140.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,089.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02.
