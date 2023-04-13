Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,760 shares of company stock worth $70,428. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

