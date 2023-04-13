Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical
In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,760 shares of company stock worth $70,428. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.16.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.