Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,760 shares of company stock worth $70,428. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

