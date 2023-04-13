Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLV stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 6,400 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

