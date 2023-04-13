Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Further Reading

