Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

