Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at $756,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

