CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.42.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $191.74 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $240.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

