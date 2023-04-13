CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.42.
CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $191.74 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $240.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
