CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

