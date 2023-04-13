CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.
CNX Resources Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of CNX Resources
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.