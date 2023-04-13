Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.