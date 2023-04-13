Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.90.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

CTSH opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.