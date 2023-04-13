Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

