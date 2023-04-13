Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

